Diva’s Daily Dirt: RHOP Trailer, Diddy & Cardi Updates

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





Dominique Da Diva is back with the hottest entertainment tea, and honey, today’s lineup is serving everything from reality TV drama to courtroom victories. Get comfortable because we’re diving deep into the stories that have everyone talking.

Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10 Brings the Heat

The Bravo universe just dropped the Season 10 trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac, and girl, it’s giving us everything we didn’t know we needed. With the Grand Dame Karen Huger set to be released from prison on September 2nd (that’s Tuesday, y’all), the timing couldn’t be more perfect for maximum drama.

But here’s where it gets spicy—word on the street is that Monique Samuels is making her return. The question everyone’s asking is why? Well, according to the trailer, it looks like someone named Stacey has been trying to get with Chris Samuels, Monique’s ex-husband. When confronted about dating Chris, the response was simply “Yeah, my ex-husband.” Monique’s reaction? “Like, no, we not doing that.”

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The trailer shows Giselle writing to Karen while she’s still locked up, and there’s clearly no shortage of conflict brewing. Season 10 is looking like it’s about to be must-see television, and we’re here for every dramatic moment.

Diddy Scores Another Legal Victory

Sean “Diddy” Combs is probably breathing a little easier today after catching another legal win. A California judge officially dismissed a civil sexual battery lawsuit that was filed against him earlier this year, ruling that the statute of limitations had already expired by the time the claim was brought forward.

This particular case involved a man who claimed he was 23 years old when he tried to break into the music industry and allegedly had an encounter with Diddy at a party. However, too much time had passed for the case to proceed legally, giving Diddy’s legal team the victory they needed.

While this is good news for the music mogul, he’s still dealing with other legal challenges and remains in custody until October 3rd, when we’ll find out more about his overall legal fate.

Cardi B’s California Trial Continues

Meanwhile, Cardi B is fighting her own battle in a California courtroom where she’s facing a $24 million civil lawsuit from a former security guard. The case stems from a 2018 incident, and after four days of testimony, some interesting details are emerging.

Here’s what’s fascinating: if someone really assaulted you, wouldn’t you immediately take pictures as evidence? That seems like common sense, right? Well, there’s been some major discrepancy about whether the alleged victim even took photos of her supposed injuries, which raises serious questions about the validity of her claims.

Even more telling, Cardi B’s gynecologist testified that he never saw the rapper assault the security guard during the 2018 incident. According to his testimony, it was just an “epic yelling match” and nothing more.

The trial is expected to continue with more testimony in the coming days, and we’ll be watching closely to see how this plays out for Cardi.