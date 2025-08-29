Daily Dirt: Cardi B, Gunna & Labor Day Music

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital





Lady Reddzz here, stepping in for Dominique Da Diva with your hottest entertainment updates! We’re covering everything from courtroom drama to fitness glow-ups and the freshest tracks to soundtrack your Labor Day weekend. Let’s get straight into the tea everyone’s buzzing about.

Cardi B’s Civil Trial Takes an Interesting Turn

We’re still following every twist in Cardi B’s ongoing civil trial, and honestly, it’s getting wilder by the day. The court is out here asking questions like “Is this your real hair?”—like, what are we even doing right now?

But here’s where things really get interesting. A psychiatrist testified this week, and after evaluating Imani Ellis (that’s the former security guard making claims), he doesn’t believe she suffers from PTSD or any significant emotional injury. For real—if someone scratched your face so badly you needed surgery, wouldn’t there be some serious emotional distress? The math isn’t mathing, and we all see it.

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Cardi is holding steady, insisting she never put hands on Ellis, despite all the talk about long fingernails and face scratching. With no real evidence of emotional trauma from a supposed surgical facial injury, this case just keeps looking shakier.

Gunna’s Glow-Up Continues with New Run Club

On the brighter side, Gunna is leaving all the YSL drama behind and focusing on getting fit—and looking better than ever, if you ask me! He’s just launched the “One A Run” club through his nonprofit, Gunna’s Great Giveaway, and the first 5K is happening September 3rd at Prospect Park in Brooklyn.

Bet people who’ve never run a day in their lives will be up at sunrise just to jog alongside Gunna. The transformation is real, and this fitness journey is nothing short of inspirational.

Your Labor Day Weekend Playlist is Here

Cruising into Labor Day weekend? Your playlist needs to be on point. Key Glock just dropped the deluxe version of “All Eyes on Key,” Boss Man DLow came through with “Flood,” and DJ Khaled linked up with Post Malone and NBA YoungBoy for “Brother.”

Don’t sleep on Friday’s “Below Zero,” or K. Michelle’s country-vibed “Jack Daniels.” And for the R&B heads, don’t miss LMA’s “Tell Her” and Davision’s two fresh singles—perfect for setting the mood with your boo.

Get your vibes right for the weekend—you earned it!



