You Got It, Big Money! Porsha Williams Claims Simon Guobadia Owes Her $700K After He Reveals Alleged RHOA Star’s Income

Despite their divorce being finalized earlier in the summer, the legal drama between Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia is far from over. New court filings from both sides add fresh chapters to their contentious split. The ongoing battle has escalated, with Simon filing an appeal and Porsha asking a judge to hold him in contempt.

For those who have followed the whirlwind romance and subsequent legal turmoil, Williams and Guobadia’s divorce has been a dramatic spectacle. According to UsWeekly, Porsha filed for divorce in February 2024 after just 15 months of marriage, a filing that came shortly after Simon was potentially facing deportation. Simon was eventually detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in February 2025 and has since been deported from the United States. A judge sided with Porsha in the final judgment on June 10, ruling the couple’s prenuptial agreement was valid.

The judge’s order noted, “The Court finds that [Williams] has been a reality TV celebrity for years, which was well known to Husband at the time of negotiating the Prenuptial Agreement, and [Guobadia] nevertheless married Wife with this knowledge.”

The judgment also awarded Porsha spousal support, a Rolls-Royce, and 50 percent of the equity in their shared $7 million home. However, Guobadia is now fighting to overturn that decision. According to documents filed last month, Guobadia is appealing the divorce judgment, with his main argument centered on Porsha’s return to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s $8 Million Showdown

In his appeal documents, Guobadia revealed that Williams earned “approximately $8,000,000 to $9,000,000” in 2024 as part of her overall scripted talent deal with NBCUniversal. Guobadia argued that Williams never disclosed her plans to return to Real Housewives of Atlanta when they negotiated the prenup in November 2022. He claimed this was a “material fact that should have been disclosed” because it would have changed the terms he agreed to. He is also arguing that Williams broke confidentiality provisions of the prenup by speaking about him and his finances on RHOA and in press interviews.

While Simon is fighting the final judgment, Porsha has her own new filing to contend with. According to TMZ and legal documents filed by Williams’ team, she is asking a judge to hold Guobadia in contempt for falling behind on court-ordered payments to the tune of nearly $700,000. Porsha claims Simon owes her “marital residence expenses, alimony payments, attorney’s fees and property taxes,” totaling a whopping $667,359.55. She calls his nonpayment “a knowing, intentional, and ongoing disregard for this Court’s authority and the Final Judgment it issued.”

For his part, Simon is dismissing Porsha’s new filing. “I’m finding out from [a] media publication about the new filings,” he told TMZ. “As you may be aware, the divorce action has been closed, and the matter is now before the Georgia Court of Appeals… Until then, those filings are tantamount to toilet tissue for the public’s consumption.”

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s divorce is a complex and ongoing legal battle. Simon’s appeal and Porsha’s contempt filing show that this fight has a few more rounds.

