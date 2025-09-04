Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B, Young Thug & Miguel

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Your girl Dominique Da Diva is back with the hottest entertainment tea, and honey, today we’re serving up some major wins, messy phone calls, and exciting comebacks that have the culture buzzing.

Cardi B Walks Away Victorious

Let’s start with the news we’ve all been waiting for—Cardi B does NOT have to pay that ridiculous $24 million from her civil lawsuit. I told y’all from day one that this case didn’t add up. The alleged victim didn’t even have photos or evidence, and if someone really hurt you like that, you’d have every receipt saved and ready to show the world.

Cardi kept it 100 when she walked out of that courtroom: “I swear to God, I will say it to my deathbed. I did not touch that woman. I did not lay my hands on that girl.” She also had a strong message for anyone else thinking about trying her: “The next person to try to do a frivolous lawsuit against me, I’m going to counter sue, and I’m gonna make you pay.”

That’s the energy we need to see more of. People think celebrities will just settle and hand over money, but Cardi showed she’s got that long money and the legal team to fight the long game. After five years of dealing with this mess, she can finally focus on what matters—her upcoming album.

Pregnancy Rumors and Album Buzz

Speaking of Cardi, she’s been trolling everyone with those pregnancy rumors. Folks were analyzing her every move going to and from the courthouse, trying to spot a baby bump. She started pulling things out of her shirt just to mess with people, and honestly, we love the drama—especially since her new album is titled “I Am the Drama.” Perfect timing for someone who knows how to keep us all talking.

She’s also been making strategic moves, like declining the Super Bowl halftime show because she wants more hits under her belt first. Smart move, Cardi.

Young Thug’s Leaked Audio Drama

Meanwhile, Young Thug is still making headlines from behind bars with more leaked phone calls. This time, he’s going off about Kendrick Lamar turning down a feature request. Thug was clearly heated, saying Kendrick acts like he doesn’t want to work with other rappers once he gets “too big.”

These constant audio leaks aren’t a good look for his legal situation, but they’re definitely giving us insight into industry politics. While Thug deals with these issues, Gunna is out here thriving, getting his fitness game right and dropping music.

Miguel’s Big Comeback

Finally, some good news—Miguel is back! The R&B king announced his new album “Chaos,” dropping October 23rd, which happens to be his 40th birthday. We haven’t heard from Miguel since 2017’s “War and Leisure,” so this is long overdue. He’s about to remind everyone why he’s one of the smoothest voices in the game.