Reddzz Rundown: Cardi B & Young Thug Drama

The culture is buzzing with some major legal victories and messy phone calls that have everyone talking. From courtroom theatrics to industry beef, let’s dive into the hottest tea that’s got the timeline going crazy.

Cardi B Walks Away Victorious

Your girl Cardi B just proved she’s not the one to play with when it comes to frivolous lawsuits. She won’t be paying that ridiculous $24 million in her civil assault case, and honestly, we saw this coming from day one. The whole situation never made sense, and Cardi’s legal team came through with the victory she deserved.

But let’s talk about the real entertainment value here—Cardi was giving us drama throughout this entire trial. From throwing pencils in the courtroom (which probably wasn’t the smartest move during an assault case) to trolling us all on social media with those pregnancy rumors, she kept us guessing and memeing the entire time.

The courtroom edition of Cardi B was something we didn’t know we needed. She had clear message for anyone else thinking about testing her: “This time around, I’m going to be nice. The next person to try to do a frivolous lawsuit against me, I’m going to countersue and I’m going to make you pay.”

That’s the energy we need to see more of. People think they can just come for celebrities and get easy money, but Cardi showed she’s got that long money and the legal team to fight back. Remember what happened to Tasha K? It might cost you a pretty penny messing around with Cardi B.

Young Thug’s Audio Drama Continues

Meanwhile, the internet has been having a field day with all these Young Thug phone recordings, and honestly, it’s getting out of hand. Every day it’s something new, and this time Kendrick Lamar is catching strays.

In the latest leaked audio, Thug was clearly heated about Kendrick turning down a feature request. He was going off about how once artists get “too big,” they start acting like they don’t want to do features with other rappers. The frustration was real as he questioned why Kendrick wouldn’t want to work with superstars like Lil Durk, Lil Baby, and himself.

These constant audio leaks aren’t doing Young Thug any favors for his legal situation. While he’s dealing with all this drama from behind bars, Gunna is out here living his best life, getting fit, and dropping music. It makes you wonder about all that trash talk people had for Gunna—are we keeping that same energy now?

The whole situation is messy, and honestly, we just want this legal case wrapped up so everyone can move forward and get back to making music.