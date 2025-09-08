The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs
The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet was a dazzling display of high fashion, with music’s biggest stars turning the event into a runway of bold statements and vintage glamour.
Latto stole the spotlight in a gold vintage Versace gown that shimmered with old Hollywood elegance. The intricate detailing and flawless fit made her a vision of timeless beauty. Sabrina Carpenter opted for romance, donning a lace Valentino gown that exuded ethereal charm, perfectly complementing her soft, glamorous waves.
Ice Spice brought a modern edge to the carpet in a corseted denim Ralph Lauren dress, blending streetwear with couture in a way only she could. Meanwhile, Tyla paid homage to the ’90s in a vintage mini Chanel dress from the brand’s iconic Spring/Summer 1993 collection, proving that classic never goes out of style.
RELATED STORIES:
Style Gallery: Black Hollywood Turns Out For The 2025 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards
What Your Fav Celebs Wore to the 2025 GRAMMYs
Glorilla turned heads in a bold plaid ensemble by Helen Anthony, complete with a blazer that added a touch of androgynous flair. Finally, Ciara hit the red carpet in a bold, sculpted red mini dress from Schiaparelli’s Spring 2025 collection—a true masterpiece of avant-garde design.
From vintage treasures to cutting-edge couture, the 2025 VMAs red carpet was a celebration of individuality and artistry. These stars didn’t just walk the carpet—they owned it.
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1) Justine Skye in Dsquared 2
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
2) LL Cool J in YSL and Simonei Smith in Ganni
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
3) Sabrina Carpenter in Valentino
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
4) Ariana Grande in Custom Fendi
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
5) Doja Cat in Balmain
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
6) Olandria in Cheney Chano
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
7) Nicolas Vansteenberghe in Laquan Smith
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
8) Latto in Vintage Versace
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
9) Jessica Simpson in Christian Siriano
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
10) Ice Spice in Ralph Lauren
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
11) Tyla in Vintage Chanel
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
12) Glorilla in Helen Anthony
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
13) Ciara in Schiaparelli
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
14) Summer Walter in Howie B
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
15) Sexyy Red in a Red Leather Dress
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
16) Leon Thomas in a Long Blazer and Leather Pants
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
17) Gunna in a Grey Tweed Suit
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
18) Busta Rhymes in a Black & Gold Suit
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
19) Joyner Lucas in a Black & White Suit
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
20) Jermaine Dupri in a Canadian Tuxedo
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
21) Morgan McMichaels in a Rhinestone Dess
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
22) Megan Stalter in a White Gown
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
23) Lenny Kravitz in a Brown Plaid Suit
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
24) Rebecca Black in a Fur & Lace Combo
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
25) Zara Larsson in a Sheer Flora Mini Dress
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
26) Ace Greene in a Plaid Blazer & Jeans
READ MORE STORIES:
- The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs
- Virtual Vibes: Elmiene On Music, Inspiration, and Breaking R&B Norms
- Paris Jackson Criticizes Upcoming Michael Jackson Biopic
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
CASSIUS Gems: Zendaya’s Most Sizzling Instagram Moments
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
Hottest NFL Players In 2025
-
Lloyd Banks Puts Drake & J.Cole’s “First Person Shooter” In A Body Bag With New Freestyle
-
Joint Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant Basketball Card Sells For World Record $12.9M
-
15 Stunning Photos of Tennis Star Sachia Vickery: Buzzing Over Her OnlyFans & $1,000 Dating Rule
-
Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)