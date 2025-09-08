Source:

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet was a dazzling display of high fashion, with music’s biggest stars turning the event into a runway of bold statements and vintage glamour.

Latto stole the spotlight in a gold vintage Versace gown that shimmered with old Hollywood elegance. The intricate detailing and flawless fit made her a vision of timeless beauty. Sabrina Carpenter opted for romance, donning a lace Valentino gown that exuded ethereal charm, perfectly complementing her soft, glamorous waves.

Ice Spice brought a modern edge to the carpet in a corseted denim Ralph Lauren dress, blending streetwear with couture in a way only she could. Meanwhile, Tyla paid homage to the ’90s in a vintage mini Chanel dress from the brand’s iconic Spring/Summer 1993 collection, proving that classic never goes out of style.

Glorilla turned heads in a bold plaid ensemble by Helen Anthony, complete with a blazer that added a touch of androgynous flair. Finally, Ciara hit the red carpet in a bold, sculpted red mini dress from Schiaparelli’s Spring 2025 collection—a true masterpiece of avant-garde design.

From vintage treasures to cutting-edge couture, the 2025 VMAs red carpet was a celebration of individuality and artistry. These stars didn’t just walk the carpet—they owned it.

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com