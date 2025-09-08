Diva’s Daily Dirt: VMAs, Jay Z & Young Thug

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital





Your girl Dominique Da Diva is back with the tea you need, straight no chaser. From VMA highlights to major legal drama, let’s get into what’s buzzing.

The MTV VMAs were last night, and it was a whole vibe. Hosted by the forever fine LL Cool J, the show gave us some much-needed nostalgia. Big winners included Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. Mariah Carey finally got her flowers, taking home her first VMA after a medley performance that reminded us why she’s a legend. Busta Rhymes also had a huge night, receiving a visionary award and joking that it shouldn’t take another 35 years for the next one. He also paid a beautiful tribute to the late Ananda Lewis, which was a powerful moment.

In more serious news, the woman who accused Jay-Z of sexual assault is now urging the courts to protect her identity. Following the dismissal of her case, she claims investigators have harassed her at home and fears for her family’s safety if her name is made public. Her psychiatrist has even warned of potential psychological damage if her identity is exposed.

And of course, the Young Thug saga continues. The jailhouse calls are keeping him in the headlines. We’ve heard him admit to being unfaithful to Mariah the Scientist, and now we’re hearing how much he truly misses his “twin,” Gunna. In emotional audio, Thug questions Gunna’s choices but also says he can’t hate him, showing how deep their bond was. It really seems like he wants to kiss and make up.