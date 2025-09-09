Diva’s Daily Dirt: 50 Cent’s Paid in Full, Will Smith & Miguel’s Baby

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

It’s time to get into the biggest headlines, straight with no chaser. Your girl Dominique Da Diva has all the details on the major moves being made in Hollywood and beyond.

First up, 50 Cent is making power moves again. The media mogul announced he has secured the rights to the 2002 Harlem classic, Paid in Full, and is gearing up to turn it into a television series. He even has Cam’ron set to executive produce alongside him. We all know Paid in Full is a hood classic, and with 50’s track record with the Power universe and BMF, this is one series we can’t wait to see.

Speaking of big moves, Will Smith is officially back in the mix. Paramount just locked him into a multi-year movie deal, so get ready for more blockbuster films from the Fresh Prince. After the slap drama, it’s clear that nothing can keep a legend down for long, and we’re here for the comeback.

In other news, Team Breezy is about to eat. Chris Brown is reportedly taking his incredible Breezy Bowl experience from the stage to the big screen. Sources say he’s filming the tour for a major theatrical release. Fans who have been traveling to see the show are hyped, and we can’t wait to see it in theaters.

And in some heartwarming news, singer Miguel just surprised everyone by celebrating his baby’s first birthday. The “Sure Thing” singer, who just dropped new music, has been a new dad for over a year. Congratulations to Miguel and his family!



