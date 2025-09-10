Reddzz Rundown: Chris Brown’s ‘Breezy Bowl’ Movie & ‘Paid in Full’ TV Series

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Get ready and hold your weave, because we’ve got some major news dropping on the timeline. From the stage to the screen, here’s your Reddzz Rundown.

First up, Chris Brown is about to give Team Breezy an all-access pass like never before. Sources are saying his epic “Breezy Bowl” tour is being filmed for a theatrical release! That’s right, it’s coming to a theater near you. A major production company is reportedly behind the project, which means fans will get an inside scoop on all the behind-the-scenes action, from the choreography to everything else that goes into the show. Get your outfits ready, because even though there’s no release date yet, this is one movie you won’t want to miss.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent is about to bless us by bringing a hood classic to the small screen. He posted on Instagram that he has officially secured the rights to the Harlem classic, Paid in Full, and is turning it into a TV series. If you loved Godfather of Harlem, you’re going to love this. To make it even better, Cam’ron is on board as an executive producer. After a slow season of BMF, this is the news we needed. It’s exciting to see this iconic story get a new life.



