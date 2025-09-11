Reddzz Rundown: Jeezy’s Free Stream & Saweetie’s NFL Role

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

If you missed Jeezy’s live TM101 concert, you’re in luck, friend! And the Icy Girl is making major moves. Here’s what’s trending in your Reddzz Rundown.

First up, Jeezy is always looking out for the cookout. If you were in your feelings about missing him when he came to town, you can now catch his final TM101 concert for free! That’s right, he’s live-streaming the show from Detroit this Friday, September 12, directly on his YouTube channel. You don’t need to find an outfit or pay for a ticket—you can watch everybody else dressed up looking like money right from your own bedroom. Major shoutout to the Snowman for this one.

In other big news, Saweetie is stepping into the NFL world and getting to the bag. The Icy Girl has been named the first-ever woman to be the official Monday Night Football music curator for ESPN. She’ll be selecting the tracks you hear during the games and promotional spots. She’s no stranger to the sport—her dad played in college and her grandfather played in the NFL, so she’s true to this. Saweetie plans to use the platform to introduce fresh, new talent, giving rising artists a national stage. We are here for it and rooting for everybody black!



