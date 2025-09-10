K. Michelle #RHOA Rips Robyn Dixon’s ATL Has ‘Run Out’ Of Options Comments, #MarriedToMedicine’s Angel Love Enters The Chat

Amid K. Michelle and Basketball Wives alum, Angel Love being the latest names tossed into the mix for Bravo’s Atlanta-based reality shows, Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant weighed in. Unfortunately, for one of the “Green-Eyed Bandits,” K. Michelle is #RHOA ripping her comments with some “couch potato” shade.

Source: Tibrina Hobson/ Bravo/ Prince Williams

“I think Atlanta has run out of people,” Robyn said around the 8:47-minute mark of the latest episode of the Reasonably Shady podcast, referring to the reports that K. Michelle and Angel Love might be joining the Bravo franchises, after leaving their shows on VH1.

She continued:

“I really thought that the network or the show tried to avoid crossovers from different networks, but I’m like, Atlanta is running out of people, because you are using people from other networks now.”

While her co-star Gizelle Bryant pointed out that Atlanta’s traffic—especially on the notorious I-85—never slows down, she didn’t necessarily think the casting pool had dried up. In fact, she offered a more open take on K. Michelle possibly joining RHOA.

“I’m not mad at it. At first I was like what, K. Michelle? That’s weird, but out of the Love & Hip-Hop world, there are very few people that I feel like have left that behind them and have gone on to do so many other things that it really wasn’t a factor.”

She added:

“So her being a housewife, I’m not mad at it,” noting that Love & Hip-Hop doesn’t define K. Michelle.

K. Michelle and Angel Love clapped back at Robyn.

K. Michelle and Angel were quick to respond after a clip from the Reasonably Shady podcast went viral. The R&B singer fired back directly at Robyn, even shading her husband, Juan Dixon’s cheating scandal, while notably complimenting Gizelle.

“Why be so worried about me and my overly educated and successful self, and what I might be doing??? Robyn, you ran out of a job a longggggg time ago,” K. Michelle wrote in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk, after the outlet shared a screenshot from the show. “You would love to be recycled you little Couch potato, just yappin. You should’ve RAN through that hotel lobby where your husband was lady,” the “V.S.O.P” singer added, referencing past infidelity rumors involving Robyn’s husband, Juan Dixon. “Gizelle, you look beautiful. Leave me alone and let me go yodel in peace.”

She added:

“I’ma round here selling out shows and you selling baseball hats but you worried about me and what I might be doing. The nerve of this couch potato.”

Angel responded more diplomatically, writing:

“Let me reintroduce myself… Whether I am or not doing M2M, I’ve been THAT GIRL. 15 Years of saving lives, building businesses, and creating legacies—long before reality TV. This isn’t a storyline, it’s my real life.”

K. Michelle rose to fame on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, appearing as a breakout star in the first two seasons from 2012 to 2014. Her popularity led to her own spin-off series, K. Michelle: My Life, which debuted in 2014. Angel Love Davis joined the cast of Basketball Wives LA in Season 5, which aired in 2016. She shares two children with former NBA player DeJuan Blair.

What do you think? If the rumors are true, are K.Michelle and Angel Love a good fit for RHOA and Married to Medicine?

