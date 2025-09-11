DMV Local Recap: HBCUs Take Action After Threats

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

It was a frightening day for HBCU students across the country as multiple campuses took emergency action after receiving threats. This is a moment to check in on your friends and family at these schools and send prayers for their safety.

At least seven HBCUs were forced to lock down or shut down operations. The list includes Alabama State University, Hampton University, my own alma mater Virginia State University, Southern University in Baton Rouge, Bethune-Cookman, and the Atlanta University Center schools: Clark Atlanta, Spelman, and Morehouse.

Administrators had to act fast, putting students under shelter-in-place orders, canceling classes and activities, and closing campuses to ensure everyone’s safety. According to national reports, campus police and outside agencies are sweeping buildings, and all campus events have been suspended until further notice. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported, which is the most important thing. It’s a reminder that it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

Extra security has been deployed to the campuses. We are sending prayers for coverage and protection to all our HBCU families. In times like these, it’s critical to stay informed and look out for one another.



