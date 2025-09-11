Diva’s Daily Dirt: Glorilla, Trey Songz & Lil Baby

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

It’s time to get you hipped to today’s biggest headlines, straight with no chaser. Your girl Dominique Da Diva is back with the daily dirt you need to know.

First up, major congratulations are in order for Big Glo! Glorilla just made history, joining Cardi B and Nicki Minaj as the only female rappers to top the mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop airplay charts six times. She secured her latest number one with her hit “Type of,” and you know we love that Keyshia Cole sample. Glo really has the hits, and she is on one hell of a run right now. We love to see it!

Meanwhile, the internet is buzzing with rumors about Lil Baby. Fans are wondering where he’s at, especially after he was supposed to drop an album that still hasn’t seen the light of day. The retirement talk started after someone affiliated with his management team posted a cryptic message online. Is Wham really hanging it up? We’ll have to wait and see.

In other legal news, Trey Songz has resolved his 2018 Miami nightclub sexual assault case. While he has consistently denied the allegations, he and the accuser have reached a confidential settlement. And speaking of legal troubles, it looks like Young Thug’s viral prison calls are coming to an end. Cobb County officials have moved to restrict public access to prevent any more leaks.



