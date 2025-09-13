DMV Local Recap: FBI Responds to HBCU Threats
You had to be checking on your friends and family at HBCUs yesterday. It was a scary situation as a wave of threats forced several campuses, including Virginia State, Spelman, Bethune-Cookman, Southern University, and Hampton University, to go on lockdown or cancel classes. The timing raised alarms, leaving many to question if the threats were connected to a heightened climate of fear around our schools.
Today, the FBI has responded, stating that the calls made to these HBCU campuses appear to be hoaxes. While investigators are treating the situation with the highest level of seriousness, they don’t believe the threats are credible. The agency is coordinating with state, local, and campus police, but they are still encouraging everyone to remain vigilant and not let their guard down.
The FBI acknowledged the chaos and trauma these fake threats cause. Even if it’s a hoax, it puts innocent people at risk and disrupts the learning environment. When you’ve invested in your education, you deserve to be in a safe space where you can focus on your future without fearing for your life. We’re glad no one was hurt, but this situation is a serious reminder of the need to protect our educational spaces.
