All Hail! Holly Robinson Peete Talks Hosting ‘King’s Court’ & Guiding Bravo’s Bachelors With Royal Relationship Wisdom [Exclusive]

An Emmy-nominated actress and television personality is dishing on blending her royal relationship wisdom with her charm and charisma on Bravo’s King’s Court.

Holly Robinson Peete is prepping for the finale on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, where we’ll see Carlos Boozer, Thaddeus Bullard, and Tyson Beckford make their final decisions and choose their queens.

In between bringing queenly poise to every episode, Peete’s been schooling Boozer, Bullard, Beckford, like it’s her royal duty, offering first-hand insight into a successful marriage, as she and her co-host/hubby, Rodney Peete, have been beautifully booed up for over three decades and counting.

“I love that we actually get up in their business,” Peete told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “It’s not like other shows where the couple hosts just direct traffic. We are involved with the couples, and they were really open to us and our advice.”

The actress—known for her work on 21 Jump Street and as a host on various daytime programs—also praised producer Will Packer for his thoughtful approach to casting her and Rodney.

“Rarely does that even happen in Hollywood, where someone actually says, ‘You are the people that we want, and here’s why,’” she said. “He did a whole PowerPoint, and we were sold.”

The Peetes’ long marriage gives them a unique lens through which to guide contestants, the actress described her relationship with Rodney in three stages: the first 10 years, full of youthful exuberance and “swinging from chandeliers”; the second decade is the “business of life”, marked by the challenges of raising children; and the current stage, their “empty nester phase,” focused on companionship and rediscovery.

Still, she had hangups about her marriage coming off as “too perfect” on the show. “We were a little nervous,” admitted Peete. “We didn’t want to be that, ‘oh, we’re so perfect and we know everything and you have to listen to us’ [couple]. We just wanted to offer our two cents. And I think we were surprised and pleased by how all three kings were very open to listening to what we had to say.”

Despite that hesitation, her marriage experience has translated directly into her advice for the show’s bachelors.

Carlos Boozer: “Hooked From Moment One”

Carlos, whom Peete has known casually for years, “fell as soon as he met the woman he liked [Janaye],” she said. “It was amazing to watch his growth and vulnerability. His emotional intelligence is very high, and he was hooked from moment one.”

Peete recalled watching him on the first episode walk down the runway, “doing the little model strut,” and said she was “all up in the kings’ eyeballs looking to see who they were looking at.”

When she saw Carlos and Janaye’s eyes meet, “literal sparks flew.

“I was like, ‘Wow!'” They say in French, ‘la foudre a frappé’ which means a jolt of lightning—and that’s exactly what I saw in that moment, la foudre a frappé,” said Peete. “I can’t say who he’s going to end up with, but it’s been a long time since I’ve witnessed that kind of instant chemistry.”

Thaddeus Bullard: “Learning In Real Time”



As for Thaddues “Titus O’Neil” Bullard, hw worked to develop his emotional awareness in real time on Kings Court, and Peete praised him for being open to learning.

“There was the episode where he called the young lady aggressive,” Peete recalled to BOSSIP. “I explained things to him, others explained things, and he listened. Watching him process that and grow was really rewarding.” Equally rewarding has been seeing Bullard match and meet with two beauties; Kalia and Arielle. Thaddeus’s journey on King’s Court took an unexpected turn with a love triangle, and Holly Robinson Peete admitted she wasn’t expecting it either. “That came kind of out of nowhere,” she told BOSSIP. “I like both of them for him. Kalia—she’s so smart, talk about emotional intelligence. She’s been through a lot, she’s an amazing mom, a doctor, and I really loved her energy. It’s soft, inviting, beautiful.” “On the other hand, my girl Arielle has a son with autism, and that’s right here on my heart. I had all kinds of feelings for her as well.”

Tyson: “A Beautiful Heart Beneath The Supermodel”

The show’s most recognizable bachelor, Tyson Beckford, carried both the weight of his celebrity and the skepticism of viewers who wondered whether he was serious about finding love. Peete, who has known him since the 1990s, offered a nuanced defense. Source: Derek White / Bravo “Tyson is an icon. You can’t name me another male supermodel—he is it,” she told BOSSIP. “But beneath that supermodel, adrenaline-junkie, flashy guy, there’s such a beautiful heart. He cares about people and about the human condition. I do believe he’s ready for love. He’s just scared of the process.” His reluctance, she added, was less about commitment and more about conflict. “He doesn’t love confrontation, and on a show like this, you have to deal with drama and tough conversations. That’s challenging for him. But when you peel back the layers, he’s a lover of life. The right woman will dig that out.” Source: Derek White / Bravo Tyson’s love triangle with two ladies; Felicia and Jennifer has become one of the season’s most unexpected storylines and will come to a conclusion on Sunday. “With Felicia, the chemistry was undeniable,” Peete said. “They were always kissing, always connected. She wasn’t known for being affectionate, but with him, she was. It was powerful to watch.” Jennifer, meanwhile, brought a different energy. Though she initially connected with Carlos, her bond with Tyson revealed what Peete described as “a softer side.” She added, “I think outside of the house, away from the pressure, Tyson will thrive in that kind of connection. He needs space to let love unfold naturally.” Could THESE Three Stars Be Kings Courts’ Next Bachelors? As King’s Court nears its finale we’re already thinking about the future of the franchise, so we offered up names for next season’s crew; Shamar Moore, Taye Diggs, and Marlon Wayans. “That’s the dream team right there,” said Peete with a laugh while joking that she’d write the names down for Kings Court producer Will Packer. For now, the queen of the King’s Court castle is content to celebrate the growth she witnessed in this season’s cast. “All three kings showed up with different stories, different levels of readiness, but they were open. And when you’re open, love has a chance to find you.” Catch the King’s Court finale on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo It will be available to stream next day on Peacock.

