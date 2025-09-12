‘Wake Up’: Dr. Cornel West Explains Why It’s Time For Black America To Fight in the Face of Fascism

iONE

When it comes to speaking truth to power, few voices are as bold and uncompromising as Dr. Cornel West. A world-renowned philosopher, author, and activist, West has spent decades calling out injustice and offering a prophetic vision for what true freedom and democracy could look like in America. A professor at Union Theological Seminary and Professor Emeritus at Princeton University, he recently extended that message through his 2024 independent presidential bid, proving once again that his words are always backed by action.

Following his keynote at Valley and Mountain United Methodist Church’s flagship fundraiser, Faith in the Time of Monsters, West sat down with iONE Digital VP of Content Kirsten West Savali for a one-on-one conversation about the urgency of fighting back against fascism. Their discussion centered on the need for Black America to reclaim its communal spirit, reframe its understanding of wealth, and remain steadfast against the rising tide of white supremacy.

“We live in a moment of such organized greed and weaponized hatred,” West said. “People are obsessed with having a brand rather than being tied to a cause. Young folk walk up to me saying, ‘I love your brand.’ I say, ‘No, no, I ain’t got no brand. My folks came on slave ships, and they were branded. I ain’t just going to be another brand.’ A brand is a marketing strategy for your career. A cause is something you live and die for that has to do with a vision for goodness, beauty, and justice.”

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

West, author of classics like “Race Matters” and “Black Prophetic Fire”, underscored that Black America’s struggle has always been a counter-terrorist movement. When asked about the rise of ICE raids in predominantly Black cities, he drew a direct line between these acts and the long history of white supremacy in America.

“Monstrous is exactly the right word,” West said. “Barbaric white supremacist slavery was nothing but a form of terrorism. Jim and Jane Crow, another hundred years of neo-slavery, that is a form of domestic terrorism. When police shoot down our precious brothers, sisters, and siblings, that is a form of terrorism. The Black freedom movement has always been a counter-terrorist movement.”

With his signature mix of sharp critique and deep hope, West reminds us that the fight is far from over. For Black America, the mission remains clear: resist, live for a cause, and remember that true freedom comes with a price that’s greater than money can buy and must be protected.





SEE ALSO:

Dr. Cornel West Speaks At ‘Faith In The Time Of Monsters’

NewsOne Presents Witness to History: Ferguson X – Interview with Dr. Cornel West



‘Wake Up’: Dr. Cornel West Explains Why It’s Time For Black America To Fight in the Face of Fascism was originally published on newsone.com