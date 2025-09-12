William McNeil Jr. Files Federal Lawsuit Against Florida Cops 

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Attorneys for William McNeil Jr., a Black man who was punched in the face by a Florida police officer in February, have filed a federal lawsuit against the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to NBC News, the suit was filed on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Jacksonville Division, and names Officer D. Bowers, Officer D. Miller, Sheriff Thomas Kevin “T.K.” Waters, and the city of Jacksonville as defendants. A cell phone video of the incident taken by William McNeil Jr. went viral over the summer.

In the video, McNeil Jr. can be seen sitting in his car, asking why he was pulled over. An officer explains that McNeil Jr. didn’t have his headlights on. Florida law states that drivers must use their headlights “from sunset to sunrise, including twilight hours,” or “during any rain, smoke, or fog.” McNeil was understandably confused about that explanation, as it was daytime and it wasn’t raining.

After McNeil asks to speak to the officer’s supervisor, Bowers punches through McNeil’s driver’s side window several times before striking him in the face. A totally reasonable, rational, emotionally stable reaction to a man asking questions about why he’s being pulled over.

McNeil was arrested during the stop and charged with driving on a suspended driver’s license, resisting a police officer without violence, and possessing less than 20 grams of marijuana. He pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer and driving on a suspended license, though it’s unclear what became of the marijuana charge.

William McNeil Jr.’s lawsuit alleges that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office “enforces a policy that allows its officers to utilize unwarranted and excessive physical force against an individual who poses no immediate threat.” The lawsuit also states that the impact from Bowers’ punch resulted in a traumatic head injury and fractured one of William McNeil Jr.’s teeth. McNeil is seeking $100,000 in damages.

“This was an unlawful stop,” Harry Daniels, one of McNeil’s attorneys, said during a news conference on Wednesday. “He was stopped unjustly, and we can unequivocally say it was not raining.” William McNeil Jr. also spoke during the news conference, telling reporters, “I hope my story gets heard today.”

Last month, Florida prosecutors released a report that declined to press charges against Officer Bowers or any of the officers involved in the incident. “The State Attorney’s Office has reviewed this matter to determine whether any of Officer Bowers’ actions constitute a crime. We conclude they do not,” the report said. Jacksonville Sheriff “T.K.” Waters has previously defended Bowers’ actions, saying that McNeil’s refusal to exit his car rose to the level of criminal resistance.

“The law requires that a person comply with a police officer’s command during a traffic stop. There are no options,” Waters said during a July news conference. “Even if that person disagrees with that officer’s reason for the stop.”

So you heard it here first, folks. According to T.K. Waters, police violence is justified in the face of noncompliance.

Ben Crump, William McNeil Jr.’s other attorney, said they sent a letter asking the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division to determine if McNeil’s civil rights were violated during the traffic stop. Considering who’s currently running the Department of Justice and the Trump administration’s general contempt for anything that benefits Black people, I unfortunately think that letter is going to fall on deaf ears.

