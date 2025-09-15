Diva’s Daily Dirt: Jeezy, Drake & DMV Emmy Win

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

It’s time to get you hip to today’s biggest headlines, straight with no chaser. Your girl Dominique Da Diva is here with all the dirt you need, from the Emmys to Las Vegas.

First, big things are happening for the DMV! Last night at the Emmys, D.C.-area native Tramell Tillman made history, becoming the first Black actor ever to win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Severance. He brought his mom to the show and gave her a shout-out in his speech. We love to see our own winning on the big stage!

Next up, get ready because snow is coming to Vegas! Jeezy the Snowman is leveling up his legacy with a new live residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. Following his sold-out orchestra tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of Thug Motivation 101, he’s bringing the show to Vegas with a 101-piece live orchestra. The residency will have two parts: “The Masquerade” for Halloween and “The Nutcracker” for the winter. He’s also dropping a new Gangsta Grillz project with DJ Drama, Still Snowing, on his birthday, September 28. Get your coins ready!

Meanwhile, are we ever going to get Drake’s new album? The rollout has been thrown into chaos after an unreleased track leaked online. Drake reportedly confronted streamer Aiden Ross about the leak. At this point, with all the teasing, we just want the music!



