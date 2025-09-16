Cardi B Brings “Little Miss Drama” Tour To Capital One Arena In 2026

Source: Lexie Moreland / Getty

Cardi B is coming to the nation’s capital for her very first headlining tour. The Grammy-winning superstar will take the stage at Capital One Arena on April 8, 2026, as part of her highly anticipated “Little Miss Drama” tour. For local fans, this show marks an unmissable chance to experience Cardi’s electrifying presence live, right in the heart of D.C.

Remarkably, despite years of dominating the airwaves and achieving massive commercial success with her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, this is Cardi B’s first-ever headlining tour. The “Little Miss Drama” tour will showcase tracks from her soon-to-be-released sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, as well as the chart-topping hits fans know and love.

D.C. is one of more than 30 stops on Cardi’s extensive North American run, with other major cities including Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago. The tour kicks off in February and wraps up in April, but the excitement in the District is especially high as fans anticipate one of spring 2026’s most talked-about concerts.

Tickets for the Capital One Arena show go on sale to the public on Thursday, September 25, at 10 AM local time. Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers can access presale tickets beginning Monday, September 22, at 7 AM.