Reddzz Rundown: Cardi B Tour & Beyoncé Theft

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

It’s time for your Reddzz Rundown, where we get into everything trending on the timeline.

First up, your girl Cardi B is definitely the drama, and she’s taking it on the road! Cardi just announced her first-ever headlining arena tour, the “Little Miss Drama” tour. The 24-city tour kicks off on February 11th in California and will make its way to Baltimore and D.C. on April 4th and 8th. I might just have to catch a flight for one of the earlier dates, friend! The real question is, who is she bringing with her? Is it giving Megan Thee Stallion? Summer Walker? Or maybe even Janet Jackson? Get your coins ready, because presale tickets drop on September 21st.

In other news, remember when Beyoncé’s choreographer’s car got broken into in Atlanta? The thief stole jump drives with unreleased music, show plans, and set lists for the Cowboy Carter tour. Well, they caught him! Investigators tracked down Kelvin Evans using electronic devices and surveillance footage. He was arrested on August 26th and is being held on a $20,000 bond. He would’ve had better luck stealing from his own mama before trying to steal from Beyoncé. But what happened to the music? I’m hearing it still hasn’t been recovered.



