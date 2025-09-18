DMV Local Recap: House Approves D.C. Crime Bills

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Let’s get into what’s happening in ghetto America today. The House has just approved two D.C. crime bills proposed by Republicans, and the changes could have a major impact on the District’s youth. This is all part of an ongoing effort they say is meant to improve public safety.

So what does this mean? For one, the House passed the D.C. Crimes Act, which now caps the eligibility for lighter sentencing under the Youth Rehabilitation Act at age 18. The second, and more shocking bill, lowers the age that D.C. teens can be charged as adults all the way down to 14. Yes, you heard that right—14-year-olds can now face adult charges.

The argument from supporters is that the D.C. council has been too soft on young criminals for years and that these new measures are necessary. However, many of the 700,000 people who call D.C. home see this as the federal government trying to take over the District’s governance. Critics feel this is another step in a federal law enforcement surge, undermining D.C.’s ability to govern itself.

With major events like CBC Week coming up, it will be interesting to see how these new laws play out on the ground. For now, keep your head on a swivel and stay informed.



