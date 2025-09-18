Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B on Co-Parenting, Jaden Joins Louboutin, & Peele’s ‘Him’

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

First, let’s talk about Cardi B, who is getting candid about co-parenting. The Grammy-winning artist shared her perspective on raising her children with Offset, highlighting their mutual dedication to family. Despite their public history, she makes it clear their kids remain the top priority, proving you can manage a global career and a blended family.

In some shocking television news, the lights have gone down on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for the foreseeable future. The network announced the show has been axed indefinitely, leaving fans and the industry stunned. Details surrounding the abrupt decision are scarce, sparking widespread speculation. We are keeping an eye on what this means for the late-night veteran.

From the screen to the runway, Jaden Smith is making a major power move. He has been appointed the new men’s creative director for the legendary fashion house Christian Louboutin. This exciting new chapter will take him to Paris, where he will lead the brand’s creative vision for men’s collections. The fashion world is eager to see what he brings to the iconic red-soled brand.

Finally, prepare for more thrills from the mind of Jordan Peele. The visionary director announced his next film, simply titled ‘Him.’ Plot details are being kept secret, but the announcement alone has ignited excitement among horror fans. Given Peele’s impressive filmography, audiences are expecting another thought-provoking and terrifying cinematic experience.



