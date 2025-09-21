Oktoberfest’s Very Own: Drake Lands In Germany For Annual Festival, Serves Certified Lederhosen Boy Looks

Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

Drake is October’s very own, and to prove it he made his way to Germany’s annual Oktoberfest for some fun times with his woes.

The rapper posted a photo dump featuring himself and his homies holding big mugs of beer while partying with the locals all while The Boy himself sported a custom Chanel lederhosen for the festive occasion. It seems that Drake is really loving being anywhere other than stateside these days and is showing his European fans all of the love he can muster.

He’s been popping up in several countries making his appreciation for his international fans known, even going as far as crowing the UK with the crown for having the best rappers of any location. Though many called cap, the London OVO supporters ate it right up.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

With the release of his next album, The Iceman, looming, it remains to be seen if he’ll offer up something to his American fans, who it seems are still rocking with him and anticipating the music he’ll release after last year’s highly publicized rap battle. In the meantime, he’s living it up across the pond with Party Next Door.

His Euro tour stops are all but complete and he’s been leaving breadcrumbs for his adoring fans but what will the next era of Drake really be? Some say he’ll address all of his new enemies much like he did on the track “What Did I Miss?” while others believe he’ll put everything from last year behind him and get back to what made him a superstar. Either way, his fans will likely have a new album to listen to before the year’s end.

It’ll also be interesting to see how he chooses to roll out the new music, as many artists are abandoning the surprise release approach (made popular by Beyoncé in 2013). Many recently went back to traditional marketing while adding in new technological elements like drone drop-offs and social media challenges. Though his popularity may have waned slightly, we have no doubt that Drake will make a big splash back onto the Billboard charts.

The post Oktoberfest’s Very Own: Drake Lands In Germany For Annual Festival, Serves Certified Lederhosen Boy Looks appeared first on Bossip.

Oktoberfest’s Very Own: Drake Lands In Germany For Annual Festival, Serves Certified Lederhosen Boy Looks was originally published on bossip.com