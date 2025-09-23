Diva’s Daily Dirt: Halftime Rumors, ‘Him’ Reviews & Cardi’s Drama

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

First, let’s clear up some rumors. A photo went viral claiming that Adele was confirmed to headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. However, that image is not official. According to reports, the picture was a cleverly edited version of Rihanna’s 2022 halftime announcement. While sources say the NFL and Adele are in talks, nothing has been booked yet. The fake post sparked a lot of excitement, but fans will have to wait for the real announcement.

In movie news, Jordan Peele’s new horror-sports thriller, Him, hit theaters this weekend, and the reviews have been mixed, with a low score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, star Marlon Wayans is getting ahead of the negative feedback. He encouraged fans to see the movie for themselves, arguing that some innovative films aren’t always embraced at first. To prove his point, Wayans shared screenshots of his past films like White Chicks and Scary Movie, which also received low scores initially but went on to become beloved pop culture staples.

Finally, the Cardi B rollout continues, and the drama is non-stop. Her sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, went platinum on its first day, thanks to smart additions like her past hits “WAP” and “Up.” Cardi went on social media to thank her fans for the incredible reception, saying she’s overwhelmed by the positive feedback and doesn’t even know which song to make a video for next. She’s taking her gratitude on the road with an in-store meet-and-greet in Atlanta. In true Cardi fashion, she comically told fans to bring deodorant and brush their teeth before coming to see her. It’s clear that while the album is out, the moment is far from over.