Listen Live
Local

Speed Camera Fines In Maryland Increase On Oct. 1

Published on September 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Parkside speed camera has been replaced again after being cut down multiple times.
Nick Lachance

You might want to slow down or pay a heftier fine! Part of the House Bill 182, goes into effect on October 1 and It applies to speed cameras on I-83 in Baltimore and in other parts of the state, including residential areas, school zones, and state routes.

Under the new law, drivers caught speeding 12 to 15 mph over the limit will face a $40 fine. Those going 40 miles per hour or more over the limit can be fined up to $425.

Here’s the new breakdown:

  • 12-15 mph over: $40 
  • 16-19 mph over: $70 
  • 20-29 mph over: $120 
  • 30-39 mph over: $230 
  • 40+ mph over: $425 
SEE ALSO

Speed Camera Fines In Maryland Increase On Oct. 1  was originally published on 92q.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

NBA YoungBoy In Concert

Kansas City Mayor Gives NBA YoungBoy His Own Official Day

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B greets fans in West Babylon, New York

Cardi B Makes Guinness Book Of World Records With New Album

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Carried Out Of Waffle House On Stretcher After Alleged Collapse

Hip-Hop Wired
House Dems J6 Committee

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Defends ‘No’ Vote On Honoring Charlie Kirk

Hip-Hop Wired
93.9 WKYS Cardi B Drama Code of the Day

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close