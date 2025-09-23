Bribery Czar : Tom Homan Recorded Allegedly Accepting $50K For Government Contracts, Trump DOJ Sweeps It Under The Rug

Win McNamee / Tom Homan

Gasp, another top official of the Trump administration caught doing something illegal. We are shocked (insert sarcasm).

MSNBC dropped a bombshell report that Trump’s Border Czar, Tom Homan, was allegedly recorded by the FBI taking $50,000 in cash.

According to multiple sources close to the investigation and internal documents obtained by the news outlet, Homan told FBI agents posing as business executives that he could secure government contracts in a second Trump administration.

Bruh.

Per MSNBC’s reporting, the FBI and the Justice Department wanted to wait and see if Homan would deliver on his alleged promise once he was appointed as the nation’s top immigration official.

That didn’t happen because the case immediately went nowhere as soon as Felon 47 became president again in January, according to six sources familiar with the matter.

Coincidence? We think not.

According to MSNBC’s report, since Homan was not in office at the time he allegedly took the money, he didn’t break any federal bribery laws. But according to Crooks & Liars, he should have been charged with “conspiracy to commit bribery.”

Per Crooks & Liars:

Under any ethical administration Homan would be booted out of a job and indicted ASAP. But not with Felon 47 in the White House! Or with his lickspittles Emil Bove and Todd Blanche at the DOJ or Kash Patel at the FBI.

The Trump Administration Slams The Probe & Says There’s Nothing There

In a statement sent to MSNBC, FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche dismissed the reporting, “This matter originated under the previous administration and was subjected to a full review by FBI agents and Justice Department prosecutors. They found no credible evidence of any criminal wrongdoing. The Department’s resources must remain focused on real threats to the American people, not baseless investigations. As a result, the investigation has been closed.”

As expected the Trump administration slammed the report, White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson called the probe a “blatantly political investigation, which found no evidence of illegal activity, is yet another example of how the Biden Department of Justice was using it’s resources to target President Trump’s allies rather than investigate real criminals and the millions of illegal aliens who flooded our country.”

“Tom Homan has not been involved with any contract award decisions. He is a career law enforcement officer and lifelong public servant who is doing a phenomenal job on behalf of President Trump and the country.”



Those on the left are jumping all over this report. AOC, who is no fan of Homan, had time to slam the top Trump official.

You can see more reactions below.

