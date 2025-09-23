Diva’s Daily Dirt: Diddy, Cardi, and Gunna’s Big News

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here’s the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, covering all the drama from Diddy’s legal battles to Cardi B’s personal life and a surprise album announcement.

Diddy’s legal team is pushing for his release, arguing that the music mogul has suffered enough and deserves a chance to rebuild his life. His defense is highlighting his personal story, from his upbringing in Harlem to the trauma that they say led to self-medication. They are also pointing to his decades of philanthropy and cultural impact. According to his lawyers, Diddy has gotten sober for the first time in 25 years while in custody and has engaged in extensive therapy. They are proposing a supervised release with mandatory treatment and community service. Adding to his defense, Yung Miami submitted a character letter to the judge, stating that her experience with Diddy has been positive and that he has motivated her and given others opportunities. She ended the letter by calling him “a good man.”

Speaking of drama, Cardi B is at the center of it with her “Am I The Drama?” album and tour. She recently went on Instagram Live to address her pregnancy, making it clear that it was a planned decision with her new partner. She explained that they are both adults with busy schedules who have discussed their expectations for raising their child together. While she’s preparing for a new baby, her divorce from Offset is still not final. The delay is reportedly due to his demands that she pay his taxes and give him one of her properties.