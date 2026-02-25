Listen Live
Pretty Sheauxstoppers Who Stunned At Mardi Gras 2026, Vol. 2

Life Of The Mardi! A Gallery Of Beaded Baddies, Pretty Sheauxstoppers & Jazzy Belles Who Let The Good Times Roll At Mardi Gras 2026, Vol. 2

Let the good times roll and enjoy MORE beaded baddies who stunned at Mardi Gras 2026

Published on February 24, 2026

Mardi Gras baddies Vol 2
Source: IG: @sheenie.xo

We’re back with another glorious round of beaded baddies, pretty sheauxstoppers, and jazzy belles who let the good times roll while turning heads at this year’s world-stoppin’ Mardi Gras festivities.

According to data from Placer.ai analyzed by the Downtown Development District, per NOLA Fox 8, New Orleans attracted the largest Mardi Gras crowd since 2020 with 2.2 million total visits during the two-week Carnival stretch.

The total represents a 10% year-over-year increase from 2025, further cementing downtown NOLA as a premier destination during Carnival season.

“These visitation numbers show that Downtown remains the economic engine of our city during Carnival,” said Seth Knudsen, Downtown Development District of New Orleans President and CEO, in an interview with NOLA Fox 8.

“A 10% year-over-year increase reflects meaningful momentum for our restaurants, hotels, retailers and cultural attractions. We remain focused on delivering a clean, safe and welcoming environment that allows businesses to thrive.”

Making his annual Mardi Gras appearance was Hall of Fame Saints Quarterback Drew Brees who threw footballs and beads from a float in the Bacchus parade.

Also having a timeee was Brees’ former teammate Cam Ward who connected with fans while riding through the streets on a mobile couch.

If you could pick something (anything) to throw (or give away) from a float, what would it be? Tell us down below and enjoy more pretty sheauxstoppers who stunned at Mardi Gras on the flip.

Life Of The Mardi! A Gallery Of Beaded Baddies, Pretty Sheauxstoppers & Jazzy Belles Who Let The Good Times Roll At Mardi Gras 2026, Vol. 2 was originally published on bossip.com

