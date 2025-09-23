Listen Live
Pop Culture

Reddzz Rundown: NBA YoungBoy & Finesse2Tymes Drama

NBA YoungBoy’s Chicago concert canceled over safety concerns, while Finesse2Tymes faces drug charges after a traffic stop.

Published on September 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reddzz Rundown V3
Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you plugged into what’s happening on the timeline.

First up, it seems NBA YoungBoy’s shows are getting a little too wild. His upcoming concert in Chicago this week was abruptly canceled. While the venue itself has not released an official statement explaining the reason for the cancellation, YoungBoy’s manager suggested that the venue got nervous and backed out. This follows a disturbing incident at one of his recent shows in Kansas City, Missouri, where a video circulated showing a 14-year-old attacking an older man in the crowd. Given the circumstances, it’s possible that safety concerns played a major role in the decision to call off the Chicago performance.


In other news, Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes found out you can’t finesse the police. Just hours after a performance in Tyler, Texas, he was arrested and charged with drug possession. The trouble started with a simple traffic stop because he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. With his girlfriend, Sugar, in the passenger seat, police allegedly searched the vehicle and discovered 0.7 ounces of marijuana, 12 oxycodone pills, and seven methylphenidate pills. Both he and his girlfriend were arrested but have since been released on bond. It’s a messy situation and a reminder that the law doesn’t play favorites.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

NBA YoungBoy In Concert

Kansas City Mayor Gives NBA YoungBoy His Own Official Day

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B greets fans in West Babylon, New York

Cardi B Makes Guinness Book Of World Records With New Album

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Carried Out Of Waffle House On Stretcher After Alleged Collapse

Hip-Hop Wired
House Dems J6 Committee

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Defends ‘No’ Vote On Honoring Charlie Kirk

Hip-Hop Wired
93.9 WKYS Cardi B Drama Code of the Day

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close