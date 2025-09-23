Reddzz Rundown: NBA YoungBoy & Finesse2Tymes Drama

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you plugged into what’s happening on the timeline.

First up, it seems NBA YoungBoy’s shows are getting a little too wild. His upcoming concert in Chicago this week was abruptly canceled. While the venue itself has not released an official statement explaining the reason for the cancellation, YoungBoy’s manager suggested that the venue got nervous and backed out. This follows a disturbing incident at one of his recent shows in Kansas City, Missouri, where a video circulated showing a 14-year-old attacking an older man in the crowd. Given the circumstances, it’s possible that safety concerns played a major role in the decision to call off the Chicago performance.





In other news, Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes found out you can’t finesse the police. Just hours after a performance in Tyler, Texas, he was arrested and charged with drug possession. The trouble started with a simple traffic stop because he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. With his girlfriend, Sugar, in the passenger seat, police allegedly searched the vehicle and discovered 0.7 ounces of marijuana, 12 oxycodone pills, and seven methylphenidate pills. Both he and his girlfriend were arrested but have since been released on bond. It’s a messy situation and a reminder that the law doesn’t play favorites.