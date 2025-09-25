Reddzz Rundown: Rihanna’s Baby, JT vs. Cardi, Nicki’s News

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you updated on all the celebrity news you need to know.

First, some happy news! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their third child, and it’s a girl! After having two boys, the power couple finally has their baby girl, who was born on September 13. They named her Rocky Irish Mayers. Rihanna shared the news with a sweet picture on her Instagram featuring two tiny baby boxing gloves, and fans are thrilled for the growing family. Congratulations to Riri and A$AP!

While one star is celebrating new life, the rap world is buzzing with drama. The feud between Cardi B and JT is escalating following the release of Cardi’s diss track “Magnet.” After days of online back-and-forth, where the two exchanged heated words and Cardi allegedly leaked private messages, JT has finally clapped back. She denied the accusations and threatened legal action for defamation of character. Although the social media sparring is entertaining, everyone is waiting for JT to take it to the studio. She was recently seen in the booth, so a proper response on wax might be coming soon.

Adding to the rap news, Nicki Minaj made a surprise announcement that has her fans talking. She posted “March 26, 2026” with an album emoji, hinting at her next project. While the Barbs are excited, the announcement comes right in the middle of the Cardi and JT drama, leaving many to wonder about the timing. With the release date so far in the future, fans will have to wait a while, but it’s clear Nicki is already planning her next move. We’ll keep you posted as all these stories unfold.



