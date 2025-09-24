Source: Andrey Znamenskyi / Getty

The #1 Song the Year You Turned 16

Turning 16 is a milestone — driver’s licenses, first cars, and freedom. But do you remember which song was sitting at the top of the charts when you hit “Sweet 16”?

We’ve pulled together the #1 Billboard Hot 100 song for every year you might have turned 16. Scroll down, find your birth year, and rediscover the soundtrack of your teenage years.

#1 Songs the Year You Turned 16

Born in 1950 → At 16 in 1966: “Ballad of the Green Berets” – SSgt. Barry Sadler

The #1 Song the Year You Turned 16 was originally published on b1057.com