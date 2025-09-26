Diva’s Daily Dirt: Rihanna’s Baby, Metro’s Trial, Majors’ Marvel

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

First, some amazing news from one of music’s biggest power couples. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have officially welcomed their third child, a baby girl! Her name is Rocky Irish Mayers, and she was born on September 13th. After two sons, RZA and Riot, the family now has a new princess. The names all starting with ‘R’—Rihanna, Rakim (A$AP’s real name), RZA, Riot, and now Rocky—is just the cutest detail. A huge congratulations to the growing family!

In other news, things are getting intense in the courtroom for Metro Boomin. He is currently on trial in Los Angeles for a civil sexual assault lawsuit. The producer took the stand to assert that all his encounters with the accuser were consensual and made a shocking claim that she told him her deceased child was fathered by Lil Wayne. The accuser alleges that Metro assaulted her in 2016, leading to a pregnancy and abortion. She claims a psychedelic experience years later made her realize the trauma and file the lawsuit. Showing solidarity, fellow artist Young Thug appeared in court to support his friend. The trial is expected to conclude tomorrow.

Finally, could Jonathan Majors be making a comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? After being dismissed by Marvel Studios in December 2023 following a conviction for misdemeanor assault, rumors are swirling about his potential return. While attending an awards show with his wife Meagan Good, Majors was asked about reprising his role as Kang the Conqueror. He remained coy, saying, “I cannot say anything about that,” and added, “It’s a multiverse, so there’s always that.” While nothing is confirmed, he expressed happiness that fans want to see him back.



