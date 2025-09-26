Nas & His Investment Team Get Greenlight For Casino In Queens

Listen Live
Nas, Investment Team Get Greenlight For A New Casino In Queens

Jay might've won the battle (depending on who you ask anyway), but Nas is silently winning the war for New York...

Published on September 26, 2025

2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Just a week ago, Jay-Z took a rare “L” when his proposal for a casino in Times Square was voted down by the Community Advisory Committee, but it seems like a casino may still very well happen in New York City courtesy of his one-time blood rival, Nas.

According to Page Six, Nas, born Nasir bin Blu Dara Jones, and his team of investors cleared a major hurdle in their bid to break ground on a new casino when the CAC voted unanimously to grant the Resorts World Casino permission to move forward with their $5.5 billion integrated resort in Queens, New York. The unanimous vote comes after the CAC denied Jay and his team their Caesars Palace Times Square project by a vote of 4 to 2.

Needless to say, Nas’ team was more than happy with the news of the greenlight they were just given.

Per Page Six:

“On behalf of the entire Resorts World team, I want to thank the Community Advisory Committee for recognizing the impact we will have not only on Queens but all of New York City and State,” Robert DeSalvia, president of the gaming and hospitality group, Genting Americas East, said in a statement.

“We are incredibly grateful to the large number of residents, partners, and supporters who touted this project, without a single person speaking against it. This is a testament to our mission — solidified over the last 15 years — to be the best neighbor possible here in Queens,” he added.

While we’re sure Nas is ecstatic with the good news, another Queens native, retired NBA star Kenny “The Jet” Smith, has some chips in the mix of the upcoming casino. He’ll be adding his “Jet Center,” which is “a state-of-the-art sports and media complex that will serve as the centerpiece of the Resorts World Innovation Campus.”

While we’re sure Jay-Z isn’t too happy with having to hold that L while Nas walks away with that dub, Queens borough president, Donovan Richards, didn’t make things any better by rubbing a little salt in that old wound when he said, “Sorry, Jay-Z. We win again!”

What do y’all think about Nas getting the nod to move forward with his casino project while Jay-Z was denied? Let us know in the comments section below.

