Swipes, Screenshots, & Success: AI InnoVision CEO Alicia Little Details How She Went From Digital Marketing Maven To ‘The Queen Of AI’

The “Queen of AI” is opening up about how a deep immersion in AI transformed her career, her business, and even the way she connects with the world.

When Alicia Lyttle canceled all her appointments, shut her doors, and took a two-week sabbatical in late 2022, it wasn’t burnout; it was curiosity. ChatGPT had just launched, and she wanted to understand the tool inside and out. That decision would forever change her life, earning her the title “The Queen of AI” and making her one of the most sought-after voices in technology.

Lyttle, a longtime entrepreneur and digital strategist, said her interest in artificial intelligence stretches back to 2017, when she spoke at Walmart Tech Live. There, she watched a teenage speaker describe IBM’s Watson defeating Jeopardy champions.

“I was blown away,” she told BOSSIP. “I’m like, how is that computer acting like a human and beating these two humans in Jeopardy? I was hooked.”



Hooked, yes, but not idle. Over the next few years, she began experimenting with AI-powered tools, and by the time ChatGPT arrived, she saw how transformative it could be for entrepreneurs and professionals.

"I realized how powerful it was," she told BOSSIP. "I knew I had to pivot all my talks, all my trainings, everything I was doing to focus on AI."



That pivot led to a cascade of opportunities. Audiences were captivated by her early workshops, where she demonstrated how AI could help write books, create marketing materials, and streamline business processes. One attendee was so impressed she dubbed Lyttle the “Queen of AI,” a nickname that stuck, soon spreading across her social channels and professional circles.



Rather than keep the crown to herself, Lyttle began building infrastructure to empower others. She launched an AI Consultant Certification Program, training professionals to integrate AI into businesses, corporations, and even government agencies.

“I was overbooked,” she explained. “So I thought, I can’t do every engagement, but I can train people to go in my place.”



For Lyttle, the mission is clear: help people future-proof themselves.



“We’re in an AI revolution. It’s not a trend, it’s our next revolution,” she said. “You’re not still riding a horse and buggy, right? You’re driving a car. So you need to drive with AI.”



She also works to calm fears about automation and job loss by showing practical ways AI can make everyday tasks easier, whether that’s drafting meeting minutes in minutes instead of hours, building out a “virtual staff” to cover missing business roles, or even optimizing a dating profile.

“AI is already in your life if you’re using Netflix or your smartphone,” she noted. “The key is asking: how can I make it work for me?”



The applications are as diverse as her audiences. She’s helped entrepreneurs identify gaps in their teams and celebrities streamline social media engagement with tools like ManyChat.

“It’s about showing people how to win in this revolution,” she told BOSSIP.

Not only that, but Lyttle says artificial intelligence is also changing how people date. She explained how apps like Hinge, Bumble, and Tinder are powered by AI-driven matching algorithms that actually “learn” from each swipe, message, and response, quietly shaping who shows up in your feed.

She also told BOSSIP that singles should recognize the technology at work behind the scenes, but also to put AI to work for themselves in fun, practical ways.

"Screenshot a text message and give it to ChatGPT so you can ask it to help you interpret it," she said with a laugh. Beyond decoding late-night texts, she added, AI can give users a "glow up" by polishing their profiles and photos."



Today, Lyttle is not only booked as a keynote speaker and trainer, but she also hosts a free monthly AI Marketing Summit, where thousands of attendees learn how to apply AI in business and personal life. Her message remains consistent: don’t fear the future, build with it.

“Jobs are changing, yes,” she admitted. “But jobs are also being created. Entrepreneurs and small businesses will be able to build multi-million-dollar companies with small teams because they are leveraging AI. That’s the power of this moment.”



