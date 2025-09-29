Listen Live
Sports

Commanders’ Rally Falls Short in 34-27 Loss to Falcons

Commanders Battle Adversity, Fall 34-27 to Falcons Despite Late Rally

Commanders fight through injuries, push Falcons late but come up short in 34-27 road loss. Samuel, Mariota lead effort.

Published on September 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: SEP 28 Commanders at Falcons
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

ATLANTA — The Washington Commanders battled but ultimately fell short against the Atlanta Falcons, losing 34-27 on Sunday in a game marked by key absences.

Playing without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels and top wide receiver Terry McLaurin, the Commanders (2-2) struggled to keep pace with a resurgent Falcons offense. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, stepping in for the injured Daniels, completed 16 of 27 passes for 156 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Despite the loss, Washington showed resilience. Trailing 31-16 late in the third quarter, Mariota connected with Deebo Samuel on a 24-yard touchdown pass on fourth down. A successful two-point conversion to Zach Ertz cut the deficit to 31-24. Samuel was a bright spot for the depleted receiving corps, finishing with six receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown.

“I know our team is going to battle back,” said Commanders coach Dan Quinn. “We missed a few opportunities, and you just can’t beat yourself on some things.”

The offense found some rhythm in the running game, with Chris Rodriguez Jr. leading the team with 59 yards on just seven carries. Luke McCaffrey also added a receiving touchdown.

However, Washington’s defense could not contain Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who threw for 313 yards and two scores. A critical 14-play, nearly seven-minute drive by Atlanta in the fourth quarter resulted in a field goal, extending their lead to two possessions and sealing the Commanders’ fate.

The Commanders will look to regroup next Sunday when they travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

SEE ALSO

Commanders Battle Adversity, Fall 34-27 to Falcons Despite Late Rally  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Fanatics Fest NYC 2025

Salute: Kai Cenat Cements Status As World's Greatest Twitch Streamer After Cracking 1 Million Subs

Hip-Hop Wired
Frankie Beverly At Chicago Stadium

Scottie Pippen Confirms Detached Michael Jordan Relationship

Hip-Hop Wired
50 Cent

50 Cent's $50M Shreveport Entertainment District Has Been Approved

Hip-Hop Wired
Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event

It's Not AI: Young Thug Fried On X For Using Hard ER In "UY SCUTI" Opening Track "Ninja"

Hip-Hop Wired
93.9 WKYS Cardi B Drama Code of the Day

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close