Commanders Battle Adversity, Fall 34-27 to Falcons Despite Late Rally

ATLANTA — The Washington Commanders battled but ultimately fell short against the Atlanta Falcons, losing 34-27 on Sunday in a game marked by key absences.

Playing without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels and top wide receiver Terry McLaurin, the Commanders (2-2) struggled to keep pace with a resurgent Falcons offense. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, stepping in for the injured Daniels, completed 16 of 27 passes for 156 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Despite the loss, Washington showed resilience. Trailing 31-16 late in the third quarter, Mariota connected with Deebo Samuel on a 24-yard touchdown pass on fourth down. A successful two-point conversion to Zach Ertz cut the deficit to 31-24. Samuel was a bright spot for the depleted receiving corps, finishing with six receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown.

“I know our team is going to battle back,” said Commanders coach Dan Quinn. “We missed a few opportunities, and you just can’t beat yourself on some things.”

The offense found some rhythm in the running game, with Chris Rodriguez Jr. leading the team with 59 yards on just seven carries. Luke McCaffrey also added a receiving touchdown.

However, Washington’s defense could not contain Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who threw for 313 yards and two scores. A critical 14-play, nearly seven-minute drive by Atlanta in the fourth quarter resulted in a field goal, extending their lead to two possessions and sealing the Commanders’ fate.

The Commanders will look to regroup next Sunday when they travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

