Cardi B, Tyla. Ayra Starr, & Mariah The Scientist Served Looks at Global Citizen

If anyone needed a reminder that motherhood doesn’t slow Cardi B down, the Bronx superstar made that crystal clear this weekend at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City. Fresh off the release of her Am I the Drama album, which has been racking up streams and topping charts.

Cardi is still outside, still on stages, and still giving fans what they want. She’s doing it all, even after announcing her pregnancy with NFL star Stefon Diggs in an exclusive Gayle King interview.

Cardi B Slays In A Relaxed Streetstyle Stage Look We Are Obsessed With

With her baby bump front and center, Cardi commanded the stage like only she can. The “Bongos” rapper was confident, unbothered, and fly.

Her performance look was peak Cardi: a fitted chocolate brown bodysuit that hugged her growing belly. She paired it with oversized denim pants in a deep blue and yellow wash. A roomy leather jacket completed the streetwear-inspired fit, serving pure New York energy with a feminine twist.

And because it wouldn’t be Cardi without a little glam, she topped it off with a deep red, custom lace-front unit styled in soft waves and beat face makeup that popped under the stage lights. It was equal parts raw and refined – the kind of look that reminds us that she’s always going to do it her way.

Tyla & Ayra Starr Bring Style & Culture From Across The Diaspora

Cardi wasn’t the only one making noise. International it-girls Tyla and Ayra Starr also hit the Global Citizen stage, and their fashion choices were as unforgettable as their performances.

Tyla kept things playful and bold, stepping onto the carpet in a strapless black-and-white fringe mini dress that swung with every move. She paired the look with knee-high lace-up sneakers that added an effortless, sexy, cool girl vibe. Tyla styled her hair in a sleek cornrow braid bob with a deep side part.

Ayra Starr wore two looks. On the red carpet, she went full glam-rock goddess. She wore a black strappy cutout crop top with gold Medusa-like embellishments, matching shorts, and a chain belt. On stage, she donned a white halter-style top and mini shorts with gold details.

Mariah the Scientist Gives Retro Toy Soldier Chic

And then there was Mariah the Scientist, who showed up in a bold fit we loved. Channeling a playful yet powerful vibe, Mariah wore a glossy green two-piece ensemble that looked straight out of a toy box. Literally. With a helmet-style headpiece, sculpted top, and matching mini shorts, the outfit was a modern, fashion-forward nod to those retro green toy soldiers from childhood.

The Global Citizen Festival turned into more than just a music philanthropic moment. From Cardi to Ayra to Tyla to Mariah, the festival stage doubled as a runway with looks just as loud as the performances.

