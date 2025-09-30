Reddzz Rundown: Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Cardi B

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you plugged into what’s trending on the timeline.

It’s official! Global superstar Bad Bunny will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show. The performance is set to take place live from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, 2026. Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation produces the show, praised the Puerto Rican artist, saying what he “has done and continues to do… is truly inspiring.” This is a massive moment, and fans are already buzzing with anticipation for what is sure to be an unforgettable performance on the world’s biggest stage.

In other major music news, Doja Cat is getting ready to hit the road. Fresh off the release of her new album, “V,” she has announced the “Tour Ma Vie” World Tour. Fans in the DMV have two chances to see her, as the tour will stop in Baltimore on November 20th and Washington, D.C. on November 21st. Pre-sale tickets are set to drop on Wednesday, October 1st, so get ready because they are expected to go fast.

And the congratulations are in order for Cardi B! The rapper has made history with her second studio album, “Am I The Drama?” The project debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, making Cardi the first female rapper ever to have her first two albums reach the top spot. It’s a huge achievement that solidifies her place in the music industry. You better talk to her nice! Stay up to date on all the latest with the Reddzz Rundown.



