Source: Otto Greule Jr / Getty





Monte Coleman, one of the Washington Commanders’ defining defensive leaders, has died at 68, the team announced this weekend. As a result, the franchise is mourning a three-time Super Bowl champion and a pillar of its glory years.



Coleman spent all 16 of his NFL seasons in Washington. In that time, he appeared in 217 games, one of the highest totals in team history. Initially, he arrived as an underdog 11th-round pick in 1979. Eventually, he became a respected voice in a star-studded locker room.



On the field, he grew into a core piece of Joe Gibbs’ championship defenses. Consequently, Coleman helped deliver titles in Super Bowls XVII, XXII, and XXVI. Coaches trusted him in coverage, on the blitz, and on special teams. Teammates, meanwhile, pointed to his film study, conditioning, and quiet leadership as examples to follow.



After retiring in 1994, Coleman moved into coaching. Soon after, he returned to Arkansas and led the program at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. There, he won a SWAC championship and, more importantly, mentored a new generation of players.



In Washington, Coleman’s name now lives on in the franchise’s Ring of Fame. Ultimately, his passing closes another link to the team’s golden era. Still, his influence remains in the banners, the memories, and the players he helped shape.

SOURCE: Commanders.com

Commanders Legend Monte Coleman Dies at 68 was originally published on woldcnews.com