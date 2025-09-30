Reddzz Rundown: Cardi vs. Everybody, Including Ice Spice’s Manager

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you plugged into what’s trending on the timeline.

The drama in the rap world has hit a fever pitch, and Cardi B is at the center of it all. The phrase “Cardi vs. Everybody” seems fitting as she engages in multiple feuds. Things escalated with a brutal online exchange between Cardi and her longtime rival, Nicki Minaj, where insults about family members were traded.

However, the most explosive development is a leaked audio clip that has everyone talking. In the recording, Cardi B is heard in a rage, going off on Ice Spice’s manager. The audio captures Cardi threatening to “beat her ass” after discovering Ice Spice was in New York for an event. The conflict reportedly started because Ice Spice’s feelings were hurt when Cardi suggested that Sexyy Red was more deserving of an award. The heated rant on the leaked audio shows just how intense the tensions have become.

This is just one front in a multi-faceted war of words. The ongoing beef between Cardi and Nicki continues to simmer, with both fanbases on high alert. On top of that, City Girls’ JT has officially entered the chat, announcing that she plans to drop a diss track aimed at Cardi this Friday. It seems like everyone is heading to the recording booth. With new music and more drama on the horizon, the timeline is definitely on fire. We’ll keep you posted as it all unfolds.



