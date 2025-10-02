Reddzz Rundown: Nicki vs. Cardi, JT Joins Drama, Diddy Countdown

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you plugged into what’s trending on the timeline.

The drama in the rap world is officially out of control, and it seems like everyone is getting involved. The long-standing feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B has hit a new low, with both artists exchanging deeply personal insults online. Cardi issued what she called her “last response,” a scathing message that accused Nicki of drug use and being a “possessed drug addict.” Never one to back down, Nicki has continued her social media tirade, even creating a list of companies she wants her fans to boycott.

As if that wasn’t enough, other artists have entered the chat. City Girls’ JT and Saucy Santana have both jumped into the fray, adding their voices to the chaotic online battle. With diss tracks reportedly in the works and alliances shifting, the entire situation has turned into a multi-front war of words that has taken over the timeline. It’s hard to keep up with who is beefing with whom at this point, but it’s clear the girls are fighting.

Meanwhile, the countdown is on for Diddy’s sentencing this Friday. The music mogul faced another major legal blow when a federal judge denied his request for a new trial or acquittal in his trafficking case. The judge asserted that the government had presented an “overwhelming amount of evidence” against him. With prosecutors pushing for a sentence of over 11 years, and Diddy’s recent request for a designer suit being denied, it looks like he may not be walking out of the courtroom a free man as he might have hoped. We will all be watching to see what his fate will be.