Cardi vs. Nicki, Bad Bunny Super Bowl ICE Drama

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi’s Accusations, Nicki’s Disses, Bad Bunny Super Bowl Drama

Cardi B accuses Nicki Minaj of drug use, Nicki disses Oprah and Gayle King, and ICE threats loom over Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl.

Published on October 2, 2025

Here is the latest scoop for your Diva’s Daily Dirt Recap, giving it to you straight, no chaser.

The drama between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj has reached a new level of intensity. Cardi B launched some of her strongest accusations yet, claiming Nicki has been battling schizophrenia and bipolar disorder for nearly nine years. She didn’t stop there, alleging heavy drug use, including cocaine, Percocet, and Xanax. Cardi also claimed that Nicki’s husband, Mr. Petty, holds all the power in her life and mishandles her finances. Nicki hasn’t directly addressed these specific health claims, instead moving on to target other high-profile figures. She took to social media to declare that the “time is up” for Gayle King, Mona Scott-Young, and even Oprah.

Meanwhile, as Diddy’s sentencing approaches tomorrow at 10 AM, a shocking new letter has surfaced. An ex-girlfriend claims prosecutors pressured her to say Diddy trafficked her and forced her into prostitution. She now insists this is not her truth and was never called to testify. This last-minute revelation adds another layer of complexity as the judge decides his fate.

In other news, controversy is brewing around the 2026 Super Bowl. Following the announcement of Bad Bunny as the halftime show headliner, the Trump administration has indicated that federal immigration officers will be present at the event. This has been interpreted by many as a threat of ICE raids. While Bad Bunny’s fans are thrilled about his performance on February 8, 2026, this development has sparked serious concerns and adds a political charge to the world’s biggest stage.


