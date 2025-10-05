Reddzz Rundown: Diddy’s Appeal Plans & Latto Pregnancy Rumors

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you plugged into what’s trending on the timeline.

Just when you thought the Diddy saga was settling down, things have taken another turn. Following his sentencing to four years and two months in prison, along with a $500,000 fine, Diddy’s legal team has announced they are already planning to appeal the decision. They are gearing up for another fight, but the legal troubles don’t stop there. On Friday, a new lawsuit was filed against the mogul by a “John Doe.” The plaintiff alleges he was drugged at a hotel party hosted by Diddy back in 2014 and later tested positive for HIV. While the man is not accusing Diddy of assault, the allegations are explosive. Diddy’s attorneys have called the claims “facially ridiculous” and are confident the truth will come out.

Meanwhile, the internet is buzzing with a different kind of speculation. Fans are convinced that Latto might be pregnant with 21 Savage’s baby. The rumors started swirling after recent photos and videos of the rapper appeared online, with some people pointing out what they believe is a baby bump. Latto and 21 Savage have kept their long-term relationship very private, so it’s no surprise that neither of them has confirmed or denied the rumors. The timeline is in a frenzy trying to piece together clues, but for now, it’s all just speculation. Of course, we’ll keep you posted if either of them decides to address the chatter.



