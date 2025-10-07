The Most Haunted Places In Washington, D.C.

Source: Keystone / Getty

Washington, D.C. thrives on history, power, and secrets. Beneath the polished marble monuments and busy political corridors, a darker, more mysterious legacy pulses. The nation’s capital claims a spot as one of America’s most haunted cities, where echoes of the past refuse to stay silent.

Paranormal activity often stirs within the White House. Staff and guests have spotted Abraham Lincoln’s ghost in the Lincoln Bedroom, gazing out the window. Dolley Madison’s spirit still lingers in the Rose Garden, meticulously tending to the flowers she once loved.

Lafayette Square, just across the street, reveals its own chilling tales. The grieving mother Marian “Clover” Adams haunts the space near her grave’s statue, radiating sorrow to anyone who passes. The U.S. Capitol Building also brims with ghostly encounters. Night watchmen frequently recount the “demon cat” that appears before national tragedies and the phantom of a murdered congressman who continues to patrol the halls.

From presidential apparitions to spectral figures roaming its famous parks, Washington, D.C. brings history to life beyond the printed page, whispered on the wind, and hidden in the shadows of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

Here are some of the most spooky places to visit in D.C.

The Octagon House (1799 New York Avenue NW)

One of the oldest buildings in DC, this mansion has long carried a reputation for hauntings. Visitors and staff report things like phantom footsteps, servant bells ringing, spectral lights, and odd disturbances on the staircase landings.

