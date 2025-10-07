Listen Live
NLE Choppa Responds To Child Neglect Allegations, Calling Cap

NLE Choppa is under criticism from his children’s mothers with accusations of his absence in their lives.

Published on October 7, 2025

2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Inside
Source: Variety / Getty

NLE Choppa is under criticism from his children’s mothers with accusations of his absence in their lives.

Despite the allegations that NLE is neglecting his fatherly responsibilities, he posts on social media that it’s cap. He and his mother responded by posting a different narrative, showcasing him and his children spending quality time together to prove his presence and bond with his children.  Choppa made a post stating, “Ne•Glect: (Verb) Fail To Care For Properly. (Noun) The State or Fact of Being Uncared For. Looks like neglect to me, PS: This toothbrush is designated ONLY for her hair!”. This caption was posted along with a video of him doing his daughter’s hair.

Although his posting clearly showcases support for his children, Choppa still faces backlash from the internet. Despite the ongoing chatter from social users, NLE proceeded to request full custody of his son ChoZen this past July.

The Shotta Flow rapper took Marissa Da’Nae to court, requesting primary custody of their shared son. This action would certainly ignite a custody battle between the two. Marissa would then proceed with revealing allegations of sexual, emotional, and physical abuse during their relationship in her filing in response to NLE’s request for full custody of their son, ChoZen.

According to Complex, multiple exes of NLE cited that he was neglectful and absent in his children’s lives. Marissa, the mother of 2-year-old son ChoZen, explains that Choppa made their son fast and did not feed their 1-year-old, indicating abuse and neglect, allegedly. The mother of NLE’s daughter mother Marissa, mentioned similar concerns with their child being forced to fast also.

Hopefully, this feud between NLE and the two baby mothers will take a turn for the better and align best for their children.

