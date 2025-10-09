Reddzz Rundown: Verzuz Returns, Lil Durk’s Apple Watch Drama, Saweetie Feud

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you plugged into what’s trending on the timeline.

Get your knees ready, because Verzuz is officially back and throwing it back to the 90s and 2000s. The iconic music battle series is returning to ComplexCon in Las Vegas on October 25th for a legendary showdown: Cash Money vs. No Limit. This event will bring two of the biggest powerhouses in Southern hip-hop to one stage, promising to deliver decades of hits and history. From Juvenile to Master P, this battle is set to be one for the ages, and you know it’s going to be a party.

Meanwhile, the legal troubles for Lil Durk are heating up. Currently behind bars, he is now being accused of hiding an Apple Watch, which has sparked serious concerns about possible witness tampering. According to court records, authorities believe Durk attempted to destroy the watch. The incident raises alarms about potential unmonitored communication with witnesses involved in his ongoing case. This new development is not looking good for the rapper as he continues his fight.

And it seems the girls are fighting. Saweetie is in a public feud with her former road manager, Maybach May. May has taken to social media to accuse the “Icy Grl” rapper of not paying her for managing appearances. She didn’t stop there, alleging that Saweetie encouraged her rumored boyfriend to withhold payments. In a fiery post, Maybach May even alleged Saweetie has drug problems. This explosive back-and-forth has turned into a messy online battle, and it doesn’t look like it will be resolved quietly.



