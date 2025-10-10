Reddzz Rundown: Drake’s Lawsuit Dismissed, Bia vs. Cardi B

Source: Radio One DC / Radio One Digital

Here is the latest for your Reddzz Rundown Recap, keeping you plugged into what’s trending on the timeline.

The day has finally come. Drake has officially taken an L in his battle against Kendrick Lamar, as his federal defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group has been thrown out of court. According to court documents, the judge ruled that the statements made in Kendrick’s hit diss track, “Not Like Us,” are considered “non-actionable opinion.” This essentially means you can’t sue for defamation over song lyrics, a principle that has held true for iconic tracks like Tupac’s “Hit ‘Em Up” and Nas’s “Ether.”

The judge noted that even accusations of criminal behavior are not actionable if they are understood in the context of artistic expression rather than as factual statements. The ruling also highlighted that Kendrick’s controversial lines were a direct response to lyrics in Drake’s own diss track, “Taylor Made Freestyle.” With this decision, one of the biggest rap beefs in recent history seems to have reached its legal conclusion.

While that fight may be over, the battle between Bia and Cardi B is just getting started again. Just when we thought their feud had cooled down, the girlies are back in the ring. Bia finally responded to the ongoing tension, firing shots by saying she’s not going back and forth with Cardi and her “writer,” referencing Pardison Fontaine. Cardi quickly clapped back, calling Bia boring and dismissing the ghostwriting allegations. It’s clear this war of words is far from over, and we’ll be watching to see what happens next.



