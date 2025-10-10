The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of New York Comic Con
Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of NYCC 2025
You smell that? No, it’s not pumpkin spice in the air; it’s the smell of nerdom and blerdom in the air. New York Comic Con is in full swing, and HipHopWired/CassiusLife was on the ground for day 1 to see some of the cosplay heat.
The biggest comic book convention on the East Coast is back, and that means New Yorkers get to see their favorite superheroes, villains, and other pop culture icons riding the trains and buses alongside them while on their way to work.
As expected, the cosplayers didn’t disappoint on day 1, bringing the fictional characters to life.
Roaming the halls of the Jacob K. Javits Center were brilliant takes on Marvel characters like The Punisher and Daredevil.
We also saw cool takes on 2B from the Nier: Automata video game, Tin Man, Chun-Li, and Cammy from Street Fighter, legendary WWE superstar Macho Man Randy Savage, Cornbread from Sinners, Homelander from The Boys, HIM from the Powerpuff Girls, The Penguin from Batman Returns, and so much more.
Of course, we show you better than we can tell you. Peep all the photos from Day 1 of New York Comic Con below.
NYCC 2025 Cosplay Photos
Tin Man (@Critical.mask)
The Punisher (@Heroes_4_hire_costumes)
HIM from Powerpuff Girls (@b.breezy.cosplay)
Buzz Lightyear / Mandalorian Crossover (@bensrightbrain)
Coraline (@allie.makeup)
Sam Porter Bridges / Death Stranding (@rj.nelsonn)
Homelander / The Boys (@lisa.mancinerh)
2B From Nier Automata (@costumerkat)
Cammy / Street Fighter (@dani_raine_)
The Penguin from Batman Returns (@thecostumeaddict)
The Macho Man Randy Savage (@themachodoc)
Helldiver (@raymundo_2112)
Cornbread From Sinners (@Daracell)
DareDevil (@calebweekss)
Billy The Puppet & Amanda Young From SAW ( @joshua_is_eno & @sophie_banks)
Supergirl
Shogun of Newark (@aquarianthony)
Deadpool (@beyondtheredsuit)
Lydia Deetz & Beetlejuice (@sunseenli and @age_art)
Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of NYCC 2025 was originally published on hiphopwired.com