Geek Out! : The Best Cosplay From Day 2 of NYCC 2025

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 2 of NYCC 2025

Like day 1, the cosplay was on full display on day 2 of New York Comic Con.

Published on October 11, 2025

Bernard Smalls/ @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz / New York Comic Con

Day 2 at blerd and nerd heaven came and went, and there were plenty of cosplayers out and about.

Like day 1, the cosplay was on full display on day 2 of New York Comic Con. There was no shortage of iconic characters from your favorite television shows, comic books, movies, and video games walking around and wowing attendees at the Jacob K. Javits Center. 

Cosplay Was On Full Display For Day 2 of NYCC

We bumped into a slick Sister Sage from The Boys, an out-of-this-world cosplay of legendary Marvel villain Dr. Doom, Arkham Knight of Batman fame, Superman, Supergirl, the terrifying nurse from the Silent Hill video game franchise, and so much more. 

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 2 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

But we know what you’re here for, COSPLAY.

You can see more photos below.

White Tiger / Daredevil: Born Again (@iconic_ctinferno)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 2 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Darth Maul / Star Wars (@danhalenindustries)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 2 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Jubilee / X-Men (@soulfinger_mace)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 2 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Solid Snake / Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (@philzyb)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 2 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Obi-Wan Kenobi / Star Wars (@peer_revue)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 2 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Sista Sage / The Boys (@b.breezy.cosplay)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 2 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Dr. Doom (@doom_is_your_god)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 2 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Queen Grimhilde / Snow White (@tilliboomcosplay)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 2 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

The Punisher (@_jess__00_)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 2 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Silent Hill Nurse (@grimrper)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 2 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Darth Vader & Stormtroopers / Star Wars

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 2 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Supergirl (@seattlesbeauty)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 2 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Arkham Knight (@supermanfitt)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 2 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Great Saiyaman / Dragon Ball Z (@1amthewong)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 2 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Black Widow (@a_l_a_n_is)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 2 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Dazzler (@stefania_sassano)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 2 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Moka Akashiya / Rosario + Vampire (@yayaizen)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 2 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Darth Maul / Star Wars (@danhalenindustries)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 2 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Scarlet Witch (@platypusbabycosplay)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 2 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Superman (@foggyknight14)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 2 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

The Mandalorian (@thebrewingmando)

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 2 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

Bucky The Winter Soldier (@broterotv_ )

New York Comic Con 2025 Day 2 Cosplay
Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

