Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz / @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

On Saturday, all the cosplayers come out to play at New York Comic Con.

Thursday and Friday at New York Comic Con featured some dope cosplay, but it’s no secret that the cosplayers wait for Saturday to get in their cosplay bags and showcase their skills at recreating their favorite comic book and pop culture icons.

On this particular day, the dead took over the NYCC floor with numerous zombie takes on Marvel characters. It’s a safe bet that those cosplayers’ ideas were inspired by the recently released Disney+ animated series, Marvel Zombies.

Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

We bumped into a zombie version of popular X-Men members Wolverine, Gambit, and Rogue, as well as zombie Doctor Strange from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and zombie Scarlet Witch.

Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

There was no shortage of other showstopping cosplay. We also saw Ms. Terrific and a gender-bent Mr. Terrific, played by Edi Gathegi, as well as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern from James Gunn’s fantastic Superman movie.

Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

We also spied brilliant cosplays of Isaac Clarke, the protagonist from EA’s popular Dead Space video game franchise, Cereza from the Bayonetta franchise, and many more.

Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez / @PhotosByBeanz

You can peep more photos from Day 3 of New York Comic Con below.

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 3 of NYCC was originally published on hiphopwired.com