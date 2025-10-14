Listen Live
DMV Local Recap: Special Ed Office Hit by Shutdown

Shutdown layoffs hit the Education Department’s Special Ed Office, leaving families concerned about support for students with disabilities.

Published on October 13, 2025

Here is your DMV Local Recap, keeping you informed on the important issues affecting our community.

The ongoing federal government shutdown is now creating a crisis in our classrooms. The U.S. Department of Education has laid off nearly every employee in its Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services. This is the department responsible for protecting the rights of students with disabilities, and its gutting leaves many families in a vulnerable position.

Most staff members below the leadership level in this critical office were terminated last Friday. This office plays a vital role in enforcing the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), the federal law that guarantees students with disabilities access to an equal education and the accommodations they need to succeed. With these staff members gone, families across the DMV and the nation are left wondering who will monitor schools, investigate violations, and hold districts accountable for serving our children.

While the Department of Education has not released an official number of those affected, insiders report the cuts are so deep that the office is barely functional. This situation moves the impact of the shutdown beyond politics and paychecks, hitting our families, schools, and children directly.

In a related development, hundreds of CDC employees who were fired on Friday were quickly reinstated over the weekend due to an error. Many are hoping a similar reversal happens for the dedicated public servants at the Department of Education. For now, the future of support for our most vulnerable students remains uncertain.

